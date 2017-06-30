Hikers and injured dog rescued thanks to night vision equipment

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — Emergency crews had to use night vision equipment to rescue two hikers and a dog who were trapped in the Sierra Mountains.

Authorities say the two men in their 60’s were on the trail when their dog Buster got spooked and ran off.

When they finally found the lost pup, he couldn’t stand on his hind legs, so they carried Buster for two and a half hours.

As it started to get dark, the pair got lost. They stopped to build a fire and call 911 while they still had cell service.

Police say they did the right thing.

The men are fine and their dog is expected to make a full recovery.

