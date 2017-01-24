High tides and strong winds hit coast of Havana

HAVANA (WSVN) - Nasty weather hit Cuba, sending high tides and strong winds across the Havana coast.

Massive waves crashed over sea walls along the city’s waterfront, Tuesday, sending water into the streets.

Many people had to evacuate, while dozens more got caught in the storm and were in need of rescue.

Forecasters said the flooding should let up a little by sometime later in the day, but the waves will remain strong.

