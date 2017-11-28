High school teacher adopts 16-year-old student

(WSVN) - A high school teacher from Texas went above and beyond her call of duty when she adopted one of her teenage students.

According to Fox 5, 16-year-old Anthony Berry was one of 18 kids adopted into new homes in the past week. However, his story stood out once he asked his teacher if she would do him the honor of becoming his new mom.

“I didn’t think the day would ever come, because of the fact that I didn’t want to be adopted,” said Berry to Fox 5. “Then, I met my mom. I started talking to her and we just kind of clicked.”

Berry is reportedly the oldest kid to be adopted in Jefferson County.

He is now urging families out there to consider adoption as every child out there deserves a happy ever after – no matter how old.

