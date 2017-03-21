High school anatomy teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

(WSVN) - A high school anatomy teacher accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with one of her students smiled for her mugshot.

According to Fox News, 27-year-old Sarah Fowlkes turned herself in to police Monday, just hours after celebrating her birthday with her husband.

Police accused Fowlkes, an anatomy and physiology teacher at Lockhart High School since 2014, of engaging in “sexual content with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire” of the student.

Detectives began to investigate the now-suspended teacher after a school administrator contacted police about a possible inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a student. The investigation led officers to the 17-year-old boy who had been in touch with Fowlkes.

“Their contact was sexual in nature,” police said.

Lockhart Independent School District superintendent Susan Bohn released a statement, saying, “Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly.”

“Student safety is the district’s most important priority. As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation,” Bohn continued.

Fowlkes has been charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, which the Houston Chronicle reports is a second-degree felony.

