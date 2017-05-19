Heroic 5-year-old saves infant sister and parents after mom, dad overdose on heroin

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WSVN) — Police say a 5-year-old boy saved the lives of three of his family members after his parents overdosed on heroin.

Investigators in Middletown, Ohio, said Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall overdosed in their home Thursday morning, leaving their 3-month-old daughter strapped in a car seat inside the house, WLWT reports.

The couple’s 5-year-old son found his parents unconscious on the floor, police said. The boy then walked two blocks without shoes to his step-grandfather’s home, telling him that his parents were dead.

The boy’s step-grandfather, Kenneth Currey, said the young boy had thankfully been taught what to do in case of an emergency.

“I’m very proud of the boy, very proud of him, but it’s just, tragedy,” Currey told WLWT.

Currey went to the boy’s home and called police.

“When I walked up the steps and seen him laying in the bathroom floor and her in the hallway, I immediately called 911 because I knew what was up,” Currey said.

First responders gave Narcan to Johnson, who woke up shortly after receiving the opiod-blocking medication. But officials said Marshall did not wake up after being given several doses of Narcan, and had to be transported to the hospital.

It took 14 doses of Narcan to revive Marshall, police said.

Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw said that when the parents were revived, they did not seem bothered by the situation.

“Parents, wake up. People that are doing this, you’re not just hurting you, you’re hurting your families and your kids. I mean this could’ve turned out really bad for two children that don’t deserve it,” he told WLWT.

Johnson and Marshall each face two charges of endangering children, as well as one charge of disorderly conduct with heroin. Both are being held on $7,500 bonds.

The two children are in the custody of other family members.

