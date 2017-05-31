Hero boy saves choking mom’s life one month after dad killed in crash

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WSVN) — The 8-year-old boy lost his father in a car crash a month ago. So when his mother started choking, the Cub Scout jumped into action to save her life.

Marie Hunt had just baked some muffins and suddenly started choking when she took a bite, Fox 25 reports. Her son, Michael O’Brien, Jr., quickly grabbed the phone to dial 911.

“I kind of panicked, I just didn’t really show it,” he said. “I’m like, trying to keep a non-scared face. I didn’t want her to panic more. That might affect it. I picked up the phone and dialed it, and then talked to the dispatcher until they got there.”

The boy said it was especially difficult because of the recent death of his father.

“Easter weekend my dad crashed and passed,” he said. “It’s hard for me to keep myself calm. So when that happened, and my mom was choking, it was really hard. I wouldn’t know what do to if she, you know — I wouldn’t know where to go. I wouldn’t know.”

Hunt said her son told her, “Don’t eat for the rest of the year!” when she dropped him off at school.

“I can’t lose her,” he said. “I already lost my dad.”

