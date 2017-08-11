Here is why you should never ride in a car with your feet on the dashboard

(WSVN) - Putting your feet on the dashboard of a vehicle may be comfortable, but officials said it can cause you to seriously injure your legs.

According to Fox 13, Audra Tatum was badly hurt in a car crash back in 2015 while riding through Georgia. Tatum said she was sitting in the passenger seat with her feet propped up on the dash.

Tatum said her husband warned her about the dangers of putting her feet up multiple times, but she never listened. She replied that she believed she could move her feet down in time, yet after their car crashed, the airbags deployed.

While everyone else involved in the crash walked away with minor injuries, Tatum said she suffered a broken nose, arm, femur and ankle. The airbag threw her foot back, which led to her nose breaking.

Tatum is a former EMT who has since undergone multiple surgeries since the accident, Fox 13 said. She is now unable to work as an EMT due to pain of being on her feet for long periods of time.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee fire department helped raise awareness by posting on Facebook, warning that airbags deploy between 100 and 220 miles per hour.

In the post, the fire department wrote in part, “If you ride with your feet on the dash and you’re involved in an accident, the airbag may send your knees through your eye sockets.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.