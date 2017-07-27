Heat causes dough to rise up out of truck, spilling onto highway

(WSVN) - It’s been a hot couple of days this summer in Tacoma, Washington.

So hot, in fact, that it caused dough to rise out of a truck, spilling onto the highway.

It happened Monday afternoon as Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova captured it on video.

It’s unclear why the dough was being transported in a dump truck, where heat made the dough expand and fall onto the road.

When you think you've seen it all….dough! The heat is making it rise! pic.twitter.com/XpA5UAJyj7 — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

Whole-y grain Batman! It's messy but it's not a hazard! I'm on a roll. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/M5ntoirtJG — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

