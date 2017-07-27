Heat causes dough to rise up out of truck, spilling onto highway

(WSVN) - It’s been a hot couple of days this summer in Tacoma, Washington.
So hot, in fact, that it caused dough to rise out of a truck, spilling onto the highway.
It happened Monday afternoon as Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova captured it on video.
It’s unclear why the dough was being transported in a dump truck, where heat made the dough expand and fall onto the road.
