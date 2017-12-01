HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s first test of a siren to alert residents and tourists to a possible nuclear attack from North Korea didn’t draw much notice.

Karen Lindsay and Carolyn Fujioka didn’t react to the warning system as they ate lunch Friday in Ala Moana Park, where the wailing siren was audible.

About a mile away, in more tourist-heavy Waikiki, the sirens were barely heard.

Lindsay vaguely remembers hearing the sirens during the Cold War era. She says the new siren, if it sounds for real, essentially gives people only a 20-minute warning that a bomb will strike.

She wonders where she’s supposed to go if that happens but that it would likely mean they’re “dead meat.”

Lindsay says the siren is probably best intended as an alert to say your last goodbyes.

