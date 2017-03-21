Haiti lawmakers approve new prime minister

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s lower house has ratified President Jovenel Moise’s candidate for prime minister, finally filling the country’s No. 2 post.

After 19 hours of discussion, the Chamber of Deputies voted Tuesday morning to approve Dr. Jack Guy Lafontant. Six lawmakers voted against him, two abstained and 95 voted in favor.

The Senate previously approved Lafontant by a tally of 20-0.

Lafontant is a physician and political outsider who formerly headed the Rotary Club in the commercial district of Petionville.

He has said agriculture will be the government’s investment priority.

A prime minister oversees the Cabinet and day-to-day operations of government.

