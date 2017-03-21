Hairstylist dramatically transforms hair of woman suffering from depression

(WSVN) - A hairstylist’s story of a touching makeover is going viral.

Kate Langman, a stylist at an Ulta beauty store in Wisconsin, said she noticed a woman with severely matted hair searching for hair care products.

“When I asked her if she needed any help, she began to tell me her story,” Langman wrote on Facebook. “A very long story short, this woman suffered with a very deep depression. She couldn’t get out of her bed for 6 months. Which meant she didn’t wash her hair or brush it. She kept pulling it back into this bun which after that long of time turned into a huge dread lock. The bun was so matted that it felt like she literally had rocks on the back of her head.”

Langman told the woman she wanted to help her, and set up a hair appointment for the next day. But the woman never showed up.

The woman called Langman to book another appointment two weeks later, but once again didn’t to the store.

“At this point I figured she wasn’t going to ever end up coming in,” Langman wrote. “It actually, kind of, broke my heart. I wanted to help her so much.”

Langman said the woman walked into the store once more on March 8, telling the stylist she finally could get herself out of bed again. She asked if she could get her hair done right then and there.

“I, of course, said yes,” Langman recalled. “I didn’t care how late I stayed, I wanted to make sure she got taken care of.”

The woman said she wanted to keep her hair long if it was at all possible. Because of the hair’s matted condition, Langman said the advice is usually just to cut it off. But to honor her request, Langman spent over 8 hours detangling, combing, coloring, and styling the woman’s hair.

Despite the tedious work, Langman said, “All of this time, I’m just telling myself to keep going … that this is going to be all so worth it.”

By all accounts, the results were definitely worthwhile. The woman’s hair was dramatically transformed from a knotted bun to soft waves with a red ombré effect.

“By the end of this service, I could see the sparkle in her eyes and I could see her cheeks get rosy pink from the excitement of not only being able to run her fingers through her hair again, but she felt herself again,” wrote Langman. “I changed someone’s life today and I’ll never ever forget it.”

Langman said she was grateful to have been given the opportunity to help the woman with her first step toward happiness.

The woman saw Langman’s post, and shared it with a message to thank the stylist who had taken so much time to help her.

“She gave me the courage to try and change my life. THANK YOU so much with all my heart and soul. You saved me and helped me come back from the edge I was also going over. You always have my love and gratitude,” the woman wrote.

Langman’s post has since spread, garnering over 40,000 likes and 17,000 shares on Facebook.

