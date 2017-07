WSVN — Häagen-Dazs has added four new vegan ice cream flavors.

The new non-dairy flavors include mocha chocolate cookie, peanut butter chocolate fudge, chocolate salted fudge truffle and coconut caramel.

The new flavors are available exclusively at Target stores in the U.S.

