Haagen-Dazs announces liquor-infused ice creams

(WSVN) - In case you were looking to enjoy a cool summer treat and get a little buz, Haagen-Dazs has now made that possible with their new ice creams infused with liquor.

Unfortunately, the frosty treats are only available in Canada, but it doesn’t mean Americans can’t keep their fingers crossed in hopes the items make their way to the states.

According to the company’s Canadian website, there are five available flavors, Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie, Whiskey Chocolate Truffle, Irish Cream Coffee & Biscotti, Vodka Key Lime Pie and Rum Ginger Cookie.

If one is lucky enough to make it to Canada and taste the treat, they can be found in Walmart locations.

There is no word on when and if these flavors will be brought to the U.S.

