Guitarist at Las Vegas concert says shooting changed his mind on gun control

A guitarist who performed at the Las Vegas concert where dozens were killed and hundreds wounded in a mass shooting says the attack has changed his views on gun control.

Fox News reports that Caleb Keeter, who plays with the Josh Abbott Band, posted about his change of heart on Twitter in the aftermath of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd Amendment my entire life. Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was,” Keeter wrote.

“We actually have members of our crew with CHL licenses and legal firearms on the bus. They were useless,” he continued, adding that retrieving them could make them initially seem like suspects by law enforcement.

Keeter said he wrote goodbyes to loved ones during the attack, believing he could possibly die in the shooting.

“We need gun control RIGHT. NOW. My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn’t realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it,” Keeter said.