‘Grateful’ dog cuddles woman who rescued him from shelter

A Pennsylvania woman’s heartwarming picture of her family’s new rescue dog cuddling his new owner is quickly spreading online.

“And THIS right here people is why you should adopt!” Jamie Holt wrote Monday on Facebook as she shared an image of their new dog snuggling up to her niece, Kayla Filoon.

Holt said Filoon adopted the dog less than 2 weeks ago from Philadelphia’s animal control center, where she is a volunteer dog walker. That’s where she met her pit bull, named Russ, who had arrived at the shelter covered in bruises.

“Talk about being grateful,” Holt said. “There are just no words to truly describe the sweetness in this photo.”

Holt’s original post has received over 46,000 likes, and has been shared more than 52,000 times since it was posted several days ago.

