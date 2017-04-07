Grandmother gets 57 years in prison for boy’s scalding death

HALTOM CITY, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the scalding death of her 2-year-old grandson was sentenced to 57 ½ years in prison.

Fox 4 reports that 44-year-old Patricia Flores was taking care of her grandson, Lyfe “Gabe” Flores, when he suffered severe burns from hot water.

Police said Flores waited nearly a week before seeking medical help for the boy, who died several days later in the hospital. By the time doctors saw the child, he had internal bleeding, missing teeth, and burns all over his body, witnesses testified.

According to court documents, police said Flores told them Gabe had burned himself when she wasn’t in the room, and that she thought she could treat the boy’s injuries herself because she had training as a nursing assistant.

“The medical evidence was very clear these were not splash burns, it wasn’t something done accidentally. He was held in that water,” prosecutor Kelly Meador said.

The young boy had been placed in his grandmother’s care just a few weeks prior to his death by Child Protective Services because his parents were having domestic issues, according to Fox 4.

The toddler’s maternal grandmother, Kim Hamilton, addressed Flores during victim impact statements.

“How could you do this to someone you were supposed to love?” Hamilton asked Flores. “Why didn’t you get him medical attention? Because you chose self-preservation over his life.”

The boy’s family says they will advocate for child abuse awareness in Gabe’s memory.

