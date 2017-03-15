Government warns college students against traveling to Mexico

(WSVN) - Although many college students are either sipping margaritas on spring break as I write this, or already booked their spring break destinations weeks ago (Cabo, anyone)? the U.S. State Department is warning students from traveling to certain parts of Mexico.

According to FOX 32, the U.S. State Department is specifically cautioning college students from traveling to 14 of Mexico’s 31 states, including popular spring break destinations like Baja California Sur, Guerrero and Nayarit.

The travel warning stated that rampant crime has made travel to these states dangerous for tourists.

“U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery in various Mexican States,” the State department travel warning stated.

And if you think Acapulco is in the clear, think again. The popular beach-side city of Acapulco is right in the heart of Guerrero.

“The state of Guerrero was the most violent state in Mexico in 2015 for the third year in a row, and self-defense groups operate independently of the government in many areas of Guerrero,”explained the State Department. “Armed members of these groups frequently maintain roadblocks and, although not considered hostile to foreigners or tourists, are suspicious of outsiders and should be considered volatile and unpredictable.”

To read the full travel warning, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.