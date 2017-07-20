Government approves plan for multi-state underground Hyperloop, Elon Musk says

(WSVN) — Elon Musk’s proposed plan to build a multi-state underground Hyperloop that would propel commuters from New York City to Washington D.C. in under 30 minutes has been approved.

Musk tweeted Thursday that he has recived “verbal approval” from government officials for the Boring Company to construct the Hyperloop, which would run through New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C.

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

A Miami-Orlando route is one of 11 proposed finalists vying to compete for the rights to build the ultra-fast transportation system in the U.S. The 257-mile route normally takes about 3 hours by car, but would reduce travel time to about 26 minutes, the company says.

Hyperloop transportation uses a magnetically-levitated train inside of a low-pressure tube, giving the train the ability to potentially travel as fast as an airplane.

On an average day, a car ride from New York City to Washington D.C. takes just more than four hours and about 3 hours by train. The Hyperloop would take 29 minutes, according to Musk.

