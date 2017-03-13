Go ahead and snooze: it’s National Napping Day

(WSVN) - If you feel like you’re dragging the day after the start of Daylight Savings Time, you’re not alone!

Enter our new favorite holiday: National Napping Day! And the timing is no conincidence – it follows the day after we “spring forward” every year.

And it turns out there are good reasons to take a nap today. According to the Better Sleep Council, work productivity goes down for over 60% of U.S. workers, and there is even a slight increase in the number of traffic accidents. Losing that extra hour also gives you an even worse “case of the Mondays” than usual, with 39% of adults saying Daylight Savings Time affects their mood.

To make the most out of your well-earned nap today, the National Sleep Foundation offers a few suggestions:

Take a short nap. A 20-30 minute nap provides a significant benefit for improved alertness and performance. But any longer nap can leave you feeling groggy.

A 20-30 minute nap provides a significant benefit for improved alertness and performance. But any longer nap can leave you feeling groggy. Don’t nap too early or late in the day. If you try to take a nap too early, your body may not be ready for more sleep. But if you take one too late, it could affect your nighttime sleep patterns, making it more difficult to fall asleep at your regular bedtime.

If you try to take a nap too early, your body may not be ready for more sleep. But if you take one too late, it could affect your nighttime sleep patterns, making it more difficult to fall asleep at your regular bedtime. Find an ideal sleep environment. Try to limit the amount of noise and light, and make sure the temperature in the room is comfortable.

But before you take a nap at your desk, make sure you pass along these helpful tips to your boss first!

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.