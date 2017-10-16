Girl uses birthday to collect 500 cases of water for Puerto Rico

FORESTVILLE, Md. (WSVN) — Instead of receiving gifts for her 12th birthday, a young girl asked people to donate water for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

According to Fox 5, the girl’s family asked her what she wanted for her birthday. In response, 12-year-old Dashai Morton told her loved ones she wanted to gather 500 cases of water bottles for those struggling to get by after the storm.

With the help of her mother, grandmother and school, Dashai was able to collect 460 cases of water, and to get the last 40 cases, she used money she received for her birthday.

In addition to the water, Dashai also collected non-perishable food items, blankets, baby formula and toiletries for the hurricane victims, Fox 5 reports.

