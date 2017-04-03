NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old girl trying to retrieve her cellphone after it fell onto New York City subway tracks has been struck and killed by a train.

It happened at a station in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Deena Kadribasic climbed down onto the tracks and was struck by a southbound R train.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

