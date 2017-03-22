“Giraffe mom” shares photos of newborn

(WSVN) - A South Carolina woman, who earned the nickname “giraffe mom” after her videos mocking April the giraffe went viral, is sharing photos of her new baby boy. And naturally, she’s still wearing that giraffe mask.

Erin Dietrich from Myrtle Beach said she, like millions of others, had been obsessively watching the livestream of April to watch her give birth.

Friends made fun of her newfound giraffe obsession, so she bought the mask online, and walked around her bedroom while on Facebook Live. The video quickly went viral, getting over 30 million views.

A few days later, Dietrich went into labor, and decided to go live once more, this time from her hospital bed. She then announced the birth of her baby boy with a photo on the social media site, all while still wearing the mask.

Dietrich shared the photos of her baby, named Porter, with Fox 5. And when it came to a newborn photo shoot, she knew giraffes just had to be involved.

Photographer Stephanie Cotta worked with Dietrich, and said on Facebook that her time photographing Porter “ranks as one of the most fun shoots I have been able to do.”

As for April, Dietrich said she still watches the giraffe’s live feed, and told Fox 5 she is shocked April is still pregnant.

“I hope she has her baby soon!” Dietrich said. “We are praying for her!”

