‘Get off your phone!’ Daycare’s message to parents goes viral

(WSVN) - A daycare’s stern message to distracted parents is going viral.

Workers at a Houston-area daycare posted a sign at their entrance, admonishing parents who pick up their children while on the phone.

“Get off your phone!” the sign said in bold letters. “Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child?”

It continued, “We have seen children trying to hand their parents their work they completed and the parent is on the phone. We have heard a child say ‘Mommy, mommy, mommy…’ and the parent is paying more attention to their phone than their own child.”

Juliana Mazurkewicz spotted the paper taped to the door as she picked up her kids, and decided to post the picture to social media.

She told Fox News that she approved of the sign’s message, which called the parents’ actions “appalling.”

“I thought it was awesome, I thought it was funny and it definitely made me think,” she said.

Mazurkewicz’s picture soon spread like wildfire, and has been shared over a million times. She says that, while she has not spoken to other parents at the daycare, she has not seen anyone on their phones since the sign was posted.

“I think it definitely resonates with people,” she said. “And it’s not just at the daycare, it’s anywhere.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.