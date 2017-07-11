Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for 80 cents on Friday

Krispy Kreme will celebrate the 80th birthday of their Original Glazed doughnut on Friday, July 14th.
To celebrate customers will be able to purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 80 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular menu price. Buy a dozen at regular price and receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 80 cents.
The discounted doughnuts are available at all stores in the U.S. and Canada.
Krispy Kreme opened its first store in in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, back in 1937. According to it’s website, Krispy Kreme currently has more than 1,000 stores in nearly two dozen countries around the globe.
