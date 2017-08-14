MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Gert has strengthened to become the second hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says Gert was about 445 miles (720 kilometers) west of Bermuda late Monday and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The storm was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).

Hurricane #Gert Advisory 9: Gert Becomes the Second Hurricane of the 2017 Season. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 15, 2017

Gert is expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours. The forecast calls for it to turn toward the northeast and increase its forward speed Tuesday night.

Swells generated by Gert will begin to affect portions of Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast — from North Carolina to New York — over the next couple of days.

#Gert becomes a hurricane as of 11 pm advisory. Should stay away from all land masses. pic.twitter.com/8IFVdHtqYd — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 15, 2017

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, but the hurricane center says these swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

