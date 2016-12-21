Germany arrests Moroccan suspected of IS membership

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a 24-year-old Moroccan man on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State group.

Federal prosecutors say the man, who was identified as Redouane S. due to privacy laws, was part of the network around Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who is suspected of planning the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks in Paris.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the man was tasked with looking after the group’s safe houses in Turkey and Greece from Oct. 2014 until early 2015 while the Paris attacks were being prepared.

They say he was informed by Abaaoud about plans for an attack in Verviers, Belgium, on Jan. 15, 2015. He allegedly remained in contact with the group after entering Germany in May 2015.

He was arrested Tuesday in the northern state of Lower Saxony.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.