German authorities: Ax attacker acted alone

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they believe a man who injured seven people with an ax in Duesseldorf’s main train station acted alone and they have no indication the attack was terror-related.

Police told the dpa news agency Friday that initial reports there may have been a second attacker appear to have been unfounded and that they believe the 36-year-old suspect acted alone and “had psychological problems.”

The man, described as being from the former Yugoslavia and living in the nearby city of Wuppertal, is alleged to have attacked people at random in the train station Thursday night. He injured seven, including three seriously, but police say there have been no fatalities.

The suspect jumped from a bridge as he fled the scene and is currently being treated for serious injuries.

