Georgia teachers fired after student with ADHD given ‘Most likely to not pay attention’ award

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) – Two Georgia middle school teachers will not return next school year after they awarded a teen with ADHD a “Most Likely to Not Pay Attention” trophy.

According to FOX 5, a Rockdale County Public Schools spokesperson said two teachers directly involved in giving the award to the 14-year-old in front of other students “will not be returning to RCPS.”

The parent of the 14-year-old, Nicole Edwards, said her daughter received the award on Tuesday during a school assembly at Memorial Middle School.

“I feel like it was very derogatory,” Edwards said. “I feel like it was humiliating and this was held as an assembly with the school.”

Edwards said her eighth-grade daughter was originally voted as “Most likely to ask a question that has already been answered,” which she felt was inappropriate. When she saw “Most likely to not pay attention” etched onto the trophy, she became angry.

You guys are calling me when you’re having problems with her in school when you’re having problems with her not paying attention or not getting it and then you give her an award for it,” said Edwards. “Why call me to discipline her, but yet you turn around and give her an award for it, it doesn’t make sense.”

She says she wants to make sure no other child is humiliated in front of her peers by teachers.

“Someone needs to investigate and make sure it never happens to another student again,” Edwards said.

A RCPS spokesperson told FOX 5, “I can assure you that Rockdale County Public Schools will not condone anything that may cause student embarrassment or humiliation.”

