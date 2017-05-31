Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for raping little girl

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — A judge in Georgia sentenced a man to life in prison for repeatedly raping a little girl.

Mario Esteban Sanchez, 58, was convicted last month of raping the child multiple times at his apartment, starting when she was just 5 years old, Fox 5 reports. Authorities said Sanchez was related to the victim by marriage. He was also convicted of two counts of child molestation.

“This Defendant is guilty of horrible, deviant behavior,” said Deputy Chief ADA Chuck Boring, who prosecuted the case. “A man who commits such atrocious acts against a child has forfeited his right to live in free society.”

Judge Henry Thompson did not mince his words when it came to sentencing Sanchez to life behind bars.

“I cannot wrap my mind around the concept of a grown man wanting to have sex with a five-year-old girl,” Judge Thompson said. “To pick your gratification over the damage being done to that little girl is inhumane, heartless — beyond that, it is soulless. Ideally, you’ve lived your last free day.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.