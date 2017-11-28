George HW Bush makes history as longest-living president

(WSVN) - Former President George H.W. Bush made history, Saturday, when he became the longest-living U.S. president.

According to Fox 13, Bush has now lived longer than the previous longest-living president, Gerald R. Ford. Ford died in Dec. 2006 at 93 years old and 165 days, while Bush reached 93 years old and 166 days as of Saturday.

However, Jimmy Carter is not far from Bush. Carter was born Oct. 1, 1924, which is only four months after bush.

