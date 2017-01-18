George H.W. Bush in ICU, Barbara Bush also hospitalized

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to the hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath, and has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday, spokesman Jim McGrath said in an email to The Associated Press.

Shortly after his hospitalization, Bush was admitted to the ICU to address an “acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.

“Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” McGrath said in a statement. “President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.”

McGrath also said that the 92-year-old’s wife, Barbara, was admitted to the same hospital Wednesday morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Bush, who served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck, and was hospitalized in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Despite the loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

Bush’s office announced earlier this month that he and his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, would not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration this week due to the former president’s age and health.

George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan’s vice president.

His son, George W. Bush, was elected president in 2000 and served two terms. Another son, Jeb — a former Florida governor — made an unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination in 2016. Only one other U.S. president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.

