Gay legislator hits back at online troll by calling grandma

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An openly gay Pennsylvania politician has hit back at an internet troll who posted a slur on his Facebook page — by calling the troll’s grandmother.

WCAU-TV reports state Rep. Brian Sims saw the slur referencing blacks and gays Wednesday as he scrolled through his Facebook feed.

Sims is white and represents a downtown Philadelphia district. He replied on the man’s page he can’t tell if the man is a “dumb little boy or an angry bigot” but he knows the man shouldn’t have posted his grandmother’s telephone number on the page. He adds: “She and I had a very disappointing chat about you. We’ll talk soon…”

Sims says the grandmother passed along the man’s phone number.

Sims is a Democrat. He has made gay rights a top priority and says he’s no stranger to cyberbullies.

