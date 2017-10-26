Gas station employee knocks out armed robber with single punch

(WSVN) - An Ohio man who attempted to rob a gas station got more than he bargained for after he was knocked out by a single punch from the cashier.

According to police, the incident took place Monday morning.

Officials said the suspect, who was armed with a box-cutter, initially pretended he was going to buy something.

“The allegations are that the defendant went into a Speedway gas station, brandished a box cutter and stated, ‘We can do this the easy way, or the hard way,'” said Dave Wood of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. “The cashier, luckily, was able to defend himself and incapacitate the defendant until police showed up.”

According to Fox News, the cashier was able to knock the robber out with a single, powerful punch.

“He’s still in here. I had to knock him out. You need to get a trooper here now, because he’s in here. He’s in here all [expletive] up,” the cashier said when he called police. “He tried to jump over the counter, and he had a blade in his hands. I’ve got the blade in my hand right now.”

The suspect is now on crutches and has a badly bruised left eye.

Police say the suspect was convicted of using a bat to rob the same Speedway store in 2005.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.