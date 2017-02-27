Gas prices expected to climb by nearly 60 cents

(WSVN) - Gas prices have remained steady for the past month or so, but that could soon change.

Fuel analyst website Gas Buddy says that the national average of $2.28 per gallon could rise as much as 59 cents by Memorial Day. Average prices have climbed by similar amounts between mid-February and the end of May for the past five years.

According to AAA, prices will likely rise in March as refineries switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline, which is more costly. Driver demand also increases in the spring.

Drivers can calculate the cost of their fuel using AAA’s calculator.

