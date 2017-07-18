‘Gang of goats’ caught on camera vandalizing business

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (WSVN) — Destructive criminals are on the loose in Louisville after vandalizing a local business. You could even say they’re… on the lam.

The owner of Kryptane Systems in Louisville, Colorado, believed the business had been broken into after seeing the front glass doors smashed in, Fox 31 reports.

“There was shattered glass everywhere. Instantly he thought it was vandals of some sort,” said Greg Cappert, an engineer for the company.

The CEO called police, but upon reviewing security video, they realized a “gang of goats” were to blame, with one determined goat causing the damage while his cohorts watched.

“For 20 minutes he just sat and banged on that one side until he broke it,” Cappert recalled. “He left and then he came back and decided to break the other side too. I don’t know why.”

That was just to be mean, I guess,” he laughed.

The Louisville Police Department said the bizarre break-in is something they’ll be talking about for decades, though they acknowledge the suspects are still at large.

“He’s very hairy, has some large horns, and possibly hooved,” said Commander Jeff Fisher. “They’re still out there somewhere, so protect your doors, everyone!”

Police say it’s only a matter of time until the “kids” are caught. They suspect the vandals escaped from a nearby farm about a block away.

