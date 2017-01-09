Funeral home planning services for woman slain in airport

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Cobb County funeral home is handling arrangements for a Georgia woman shot to death at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Marietta Funeral Home said the arrangements on Monday were not yet complete for 84-year-old Olga Woltering, killed Friday by a man accused by police of killing her and four others during the attack inside the terminal.

Her son, Tim Woltering, said in statement on the funeral’s home website that she was “a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and good friend to many.” Her husband, Ralph, was with her in the airport but survived the attack.

Parishioners at the Catholic Church of the Transfiguration outside Atlanta remembered her as “the life of the party” who called people “Lovey” or “Love” in her unmistakable British accident. She was originally from England.

