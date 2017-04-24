(WSVN) - Frito-Lay has pulled two of its jalapeño-flavored chips from the shelves because of a possible salmonella contamination, the company announced on Friday.

Company officials said the voluntary recall involves jalapeño-flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and jalapeño-flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked chips. The measure stems from a supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning blend that includes jalapeño powder.

The bags affected have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or earlier. Smaller bags in multipacks with a “use by” date of June 20 are also affected.

The Food and Drug Administration urged consumers with these products to contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393. The company also has set up a recall web page.

