Police: gunman in custody after US representative, 4 others shot in Virginia

(WSVN) - A U.S. representative was among four people shot in Virginia, Wednesday morning, at a baseball practice for the upcoming congressional baseball game.

According to Fox News, U.S. Representative and House majority whip Steve Scalise was among the four shot at a baseball practice in Virginia. Scalise was with other aides, as well, when shots were fired.

The gunman, Fox News reported, was believed to be wielding a rifle, fired at least 50 shots and struck Scalise in the hip and at least one other aide in the chest.

Fox News reported that Scalise is expected to survive.

Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were at the baseball practice, as well, and were shot.

The Alexandria Police Department tweeted that the scene is near the 400 Block at East Monroe Street and that the suspected gunman is in custody and not a threat.

Scalise has represented Louisiana’s First Congressional District since May 2008.

Since Scalise is the House majority whip, he is the third-most ranking member of the Republican leadership.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that he and President Donald Trump are aware of the situation.

President Trump tweeted that his thoughts and prayers are with Scalise.

The condition of the other victims have yet to be announced, but police said they have been transported to a nearby hospital.

