Taco Bell in Canada to sell alcoholic drinks this summer

(WSVN) - Looking to have a cerveza with your chalupa? If so, you’ll want to head for the border… the northern border. Taco Bell in Canada says they will be selling alcoholic drinks this summer.

According to Fox News, Taco Bell Canada announced plans to begin serving beer at its 11 newest Canadian locations. Taco Bell Canada’s general manager Amanda Clark also mentioned that they will test frozen drinks like margaritas at one of their locations. If the drinks prove to be successful, they can eventually spread to other restaurants in Canada.

The restaurants will be similar to the six Taco Bell Cantina locations in the United States, which sell beer, wine and frozen cocktails.

The chain hasn’t confirmed how many of Taco Bell’s new locations will be offering beer alongside their tacos and burritos, but Clark says the majority of the new locations will be taking part. The restaurants will will begin selling alcohol sometime in June.

Fox News reports that the move is part of a larger, aggressive expansion plan to triple its Canadian locations over the next few years.

