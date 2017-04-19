Russians claim ability to ‘wipe out’ U.S. Navy, fly bombers closer to Alaska

File image. An F/A-18 Hornet from Carrier Air Wing 11, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz escorts a Russian Tu-95 Bear, long rang bomber aircraft on Feb. 9, 2008 south of Japan. Courtesy US Navy

(WSVN) - Two Russian bombers flew off the coast of Alaska for the second consecutive night, Fox News reported.

Two U.S. officials told Fox News the two long-range bombers came within 36 miles of the mainland while flying north of the Aleutian Islands.

Unlike the previous incident, the U.S. Air Force did not scramble any fighter jets, but instead, launched a E-3 Sentry early warning aircraft to make sure there were only the two Russian planes flying near Alaska, and not other aircraft flying underneath the large bombers, Fox News reports.

This comes as Russia says they can disable the entire US Navy in one fell swoop using powerful electronic signal jamming.

According to Fox News, a news report from Russia said, “Today, our Russian Electronic Warfare (REW) troops can detect and neutralise any target from a ship’s system and a radar, to a satellite.”

The state-run media report claimed that a Russian warplane disabled the systems on an American destroyer several years ago, and boasted that they are capable of creating electronic jamming domes over their bases, rendering them invisible on radar screens.

