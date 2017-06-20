Fox News: Armed Russian jet flies close to US recon jet

(WSVN) - An armed Russian jet flew within five feet of a U.S. recon jet on Monday.

According to Fox News, U.S. officials said the armed Russian jet flew close to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance aircraft in the Baltic Sea.

The Russian Su-27 jet had missiles under its wings and approached the U.S. Air Force RC-135 recon jet, officials told Fox News.

This report came just one day after the Russian Defense Ministry announced it would treat U.S. jets flying west of the Euphrates River in Syria as potential targets.

