Fox News: Air Force scrambles jets after Russian bombers fly near Alaska

An F/A-18 Hornet from Carrier Air Wing 11, embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz escorts a Russian Tu-95 Bear, long rang bomber aircraft on Feb. 9, 2008 south of Japan.

(WSVN) - Fox News is reporting that a pair of Russian nuclear-capable bombers flew near Alaska, Monday night, causing the U.S. Air Force to scramble several aircraft to intercept the bombers.

According to Fox News, two U.S. officials have confirmed that two Russian Tu-95 bombers flew about 280 miles southwest of Elmendorf Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force then scrambled two F-22 stealth fighter jets and an E-3 airborne early warning plane to intercept the Russian bombers.

Fox News says the American jets flew alongside the Russian planes for 12 minutes before the Russian jets reversed course and went back to their base in eastern Russia.

This comes after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said relations between the two countries were at a “low point.”

According to Fox News, the last time Russian bombers flew near the U.S. was on Independence Day, in 2015. A pair of Russian bombers flew off the coasts of Alaska and California, coming as close as 40 miles to Mendocino, Calif.

