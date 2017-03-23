Former shelter dog helps save 3-year-old girl left naked and alone

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (AP) — A former shelter dog in Michigan is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old girl who was found naked and alone in freezing weather.

The Delta Animal Shelter shared a letter on Facebook from the family of Peanut, an abused dog that arrived at the shelter nearly a year ago. The family writes that Peanut alerted her owner that she wanted to go outside Friday.

“About 11am this morning, Peanut started going crazy at our house,” the dog’s owner wrote. “She was running up and down the stairs, barking and yelping. She then went and got my husband, who was in the garage working on some projects, and alerted him that she wanted to go outside. He said he could hear her running around upstairs but didn’t understand why. He let her outside where she went barreling into the field behind our house at full speed.”

Peanut led the man to a field behind the house on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The owner found the little girl naked and shivering, brought her inside and called 911.

“By the time the ambulance and police arrived, the little girl could only say one thing – ‘doggie,'” the family said. “Thanks to Peanut, a little girls life was saved today. She has been such a blessing to us, and now to others. Words cannot express how grateful we are that we have Peanut in our lives and how amazing she is.”

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office confirms the story and says the girl is OK.

Authorities say they found the parents nearby in a residence with “unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.”

The girl and another young girl were removed from the home. Prosecutors are reviewing the case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.