Former Casper doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors have formally charged a former Casper doctor accused of sexually assaulting six female patients.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports 47-year-old Paul Harnetty was charged Friday with several counts of sexual assault. A judge set bail at $50,000 and allowed Harnetty to travel to Minnesota, where he now lives, and Florida, where he has family.

The six women say Harnetty, who specialized in obstetrics and gynecology, touched them inappropriately during physical examinations. One of the women posted her account on Facebook, saying she wanted to tell others that help was available if they also were assaulted.

Harnetty filed a request for a protection order against the woman in February 2016, denying her allegations and saying the post had subjected him to ridicule and caused him to lose his job.

Casper police began investigating the doctor in October 2015.

