11-year-old’s ecstatic reaction to adoption news captured on school’s camera goes viral

(WSVN) - An 11-year-old girl’s ecstatic reaction to learning she will be adopted has gone viral.

Tannah Butterfield has spent the last two years wishing that a judge would allow her foster parents to adopt her.

“They are just caring, loving, take good care of me,” she said.

Jackie Alexander, the office manager of Tannah’s school American Heritage of South Jordan in Utah, delivered the good news on behalf of her foster mom Jennifer Fisher.

“She asked me if I would be sure to tell her sweet girl when she came to my desk for her daily visit. She knew she would want to know right away because she had been so worried,” Alexander said.

Tannah was so happy that the adoption was final that she couldn’t let go of “Miss Jackie.”

“My heart was so happy,” Tannah said. “It was like, ‘ahhh!’ It was like screaming.”

After making Tannah’s day with the news, Alexander looked at the school’s security camera footage, saying they “caught the moment perfectly.”

She decided to share the video with permission from Tannah’s soon-to-be forever family. It has since gone viral on social media, warming the hearts of viewers across the country.

Alexander says the adoption has been a long time coming for the family, who she says have been “fighting for as long as I can remember to adopt 3 of their foster children that attend our school.”

“It’s been hard to watch them fight this emotional battle,” she continued on the post. “My love has grown for this family and I have learned so much from them as they have tried to remain positive despite many set backs.”

