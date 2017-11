MIAMI (WSVN) - Those who recently shopped at Forever 21 may want to check their credit card statements.

Forever 21 announced that they may have been victim of a data breach and that customers’ payment information may be compromised.

The retailer has yet to state which stores were affected.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.