(WSVN) - Ford has begun offering repairs at no cost for more than a million owners.

Those who own Ford Explorers will be granted free repairs at any Ford dealer, after concerns over possible carbon monoxide leaks.

Drivers have complained of nausea, headaches and losing conciousness.

The free repairs will last from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31st.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.