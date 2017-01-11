Florida congressman taken from Capitol on stretcher

WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman congressman from Florida, John Rutherford, has been wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher.

No other information is available about Rutherford’s condition. His office did not immediately return requests inquiring about his condition.

The 64-year-old Republican worked in law enforcement for 41 years and served as sheriff in Jacksonville, Florida, before being elected to Congress last November. He represents Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

