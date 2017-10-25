Fisher-Price recalls child seat posing fire hazard

(WSVN) - Fisher-Price recalled its Soothing Motion Seats due to a fire hazard.

The toy company recalled about 63,000 of the Soothing Motions Seats and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats.

Officials said the motor can overheat, posing a fire hazard, Tuesday.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the products. They can contact Fisher-Price for a full refund at 800-432-5437 or online at www.service.mattel.com.

No injuries have been reported.

