First snowfall of the season hits Denver

DENVER, Colo. (CNN) — The first winter storm has already struck in Denver, even though it’s still autumn.

A fast-moving cold front dropped into the state Sunday night and Monday, bringing a quick shot of winter weather to the northern and central mountains. What started as rain began to mix with or turn to snow early Monday.

In Denver, the earliest first snow was Sept. 3, 1961; the latest was Nov. 21, 1934 and the average date for snowfall is Oct. 18. Last year, the first snow was not until Nov. 17. If the area does get measurable snow on Monday (at least .10″), it would be the earliest since 2012.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will tumble to the mid-20s in the metro area and across the Front Range and northeast plains.

